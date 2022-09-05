Imran asks youth to be prepared for real independence in country

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated that both political and economic instability could be ended through fresh elections, asking the youth to be prepared for his call for getting real independence in the country.

“The PTI government had provided subsidies to the masses after the record collection of taxes during its tenure instead of increasing financial burden on the nationals”, he recalled while addressing a charged gathering in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, warning warned of another wave of inflation over the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The PTI chief blamed the incumbent government for destroying the national economy in four months.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman announced holding another telethon for raising funds for the flood victims next Sunday. Imran Khan announced that he will hold another telethon for raising ‘billions of funds’ once again for the flood victims.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government had planted 10 billion trees to reduce the impact of climate change in Pakistan. “We have to construct more dams. Our government had started construction of 10 dams.”

“We need a proper water drainage system to avoid such disasters. We need to improve the water drainage system across Pakistan.”

“When we came to Faisalabad for electioneering in 2018, the people of the city were facing unemployment and textile industries were shutting down. During 3.5 years of the PTI government, Faisalabad’s textile industry witnessed growth and people got employment, whereas, the farmers received timely payments.”

Khan said that record crop production was witnessed during the last two years of the PTI government. He added that the situation has overturned now as people are witnessing the rise in unemployment and fuel prices after ‘an imported government was imposed through a foreign conspiracy.”

He said that Faisalabad is an industrial city in Pakistan like Manchester. Khan vowed that factories will be established in Faisalabad and people will get employment if PTI was given an opportunity to rule the country again.

The former premier slammed the current rulers and said that Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were allegedly involved in laundering public money abroad. He alleged that Sharif and Zardari’s families were looting the national treasury for the last 30 years.

VISIT FLOOD-HIT SINDH ON MONDAY

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit flood-Sindh province on Monday (today).

According to PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, Imran Khan will arrive in Sukkur on Monday where he will visit a relief camp established for flood affectees.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday visited flood-hit areas in Rojhan city of Rajanpur district and again reiterated the need for improving drainage system and building more dams in the country. Speaking after meeting flood affectees and reviewing arrangements for them in Rojhan, Khan said that if there would have been two dams in the city, the devastation from floods could have been minimized