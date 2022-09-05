Army captain, four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain and four soldiers embraced martyrdom on Monday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement.

“During the conduct of the operation in Boyya area of the district, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the troops engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of four terrorists. “Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, 26-year-old resident of Wana Captain Abdul Wali, 45-year-old resident of Abbottabad Naib Subedar Nawaz, 34-year-old resident of Sargodha Havaldar Ghulam Ali, 33-year-old resident of Mianwali Lance Naik Ilyas and 29-year-old resident of Mianwali Sepoy Zafar Ullah embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” it further said.

Terrorist killed in Mir Ali

Meanwhile, the security Forces have conducted a similar intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district’s Mir Ali area, killing a terrorist commander, identified as Tufail.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the ISPR said in a separate statement.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and killing of innocent citizens. Terrorist Commander Tufail was mastermind behind major terrorist activities in Mir Ali and surroundings,” it added.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on security forces in general area Barawal of Dir district.

“Sepoy Sajid Ali, a 30-year-old resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir, and Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz, a 32-year-old resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the incident,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.