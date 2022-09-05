NATIONAL

Army captain, four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IBO

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain and four soldiers embraced martyrdom on Monday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement.

“During the conduct of the operation in Boyya area of the district, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the troops engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of four terrorists. “Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, 26-year-old resident of Wana Captain Abdul Wali, 45-year-old resident of Abbottabad Naib Subedar Nawaz, 34-year-old resident of Sargodha Havaldar Ghulam Ali, 33-year-old resident of Mianwali Lance Naik Ilyas and 29-year-old resident of Mianwali Sepoy Zafar Ullah embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” it further said.

Terrorist killed in Mir Ali

Meanwhile, the security Forces have conducted a similar intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district’s Mir Ali area, killing a terrorist commander, identified as Tufail.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the ISPR said in a separate statement.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and killing of innocent citizens. Terrorist Commander Tufail was mastermind behind major terrorist activities in Mir Ali and surroundings,” it added.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on security forces in general area Barawal of Dir district.

“Sepoy Sajid Ali, a 30-year-old resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir, and Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz, a 32-year-old resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the incident,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

Previous articleChina Pakistan’s trusted friend, staunchest partner: PM
Next articleGovt to revise GDP targets owing to devastating floods
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt to revise GDP targets owing to devastating floods

ISLAMABAD: Federal government is likely to revise gross domestic product (GDP) targets owing to devastating floods in the country. Sources said that the GDP growth...
Read more
NATIONAL

China Pakistan’s trusted friend, staunchest partner: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday recognized China as Pakistan's trusted friend, staunchest partner, and iron-brother, whose relief assistance was deeply appreciated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army ‘aghast’ at Imran Khan’s ‘defamatory’ allegations on COAS appointment: ISPR

-- 'Regrettable' attempt made to 'discredit and undermine' senior leadership” of army: ISPR -- Ruling coalition condemns, PTI defends Imran's statement RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Defence Day: PM eulogizes armed forces, nation for carrying forward 1965 war legacy by defeating terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that it is a matter of great pride that the valiant armed forces and the brave...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM emphasizes constructive, sustained Pak-US engagement based on mutual respect

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory in Pakistan-US relationship, underlined the need for a constructive and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ismaili Imamat donates $10 million to flood relief efforts

The Ismaili Imamat has announced it will be donating US$10 million to support relief efforts following the severe flooding in Pakistan. $5m will be donated...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Plight of security guards

In Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and other posh areas, I see long queues of people along the roads early in the morning waiting...

Climate resilience

Imran Khan in Sindh

Let them play

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.