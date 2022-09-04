PM prods Discos to restore power supply on war-footing in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the administration is working on war-footing to restore electricity in flood-hit areas across the country.

PM Shehbaz himself is monitoring the work of power restoration in areas hit by large-scale deluges and the authorities will report him about the progress on work on daily basis. All the high-ups in power division have been directed to accelerate efforts in this regard.

The distribution companies have so far restored power supply from 46 grid stations out of 81 grid stations.

A massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas. NHA, DISCOs, PTA & other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds & largely rehabiliated the damaged infrastructure. My appreciation for all public servants. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 3, 2022

On the directions of Premier Shehbaz, the contact numbers of Discos’ chief executives and information about power division website have been given in the newspapers.

عوام کی سہولت کے لیے ڈسٹربیوشن کمپنیز کے چیف ایگزیکٹو افسران کے رابطہ نمبرز اخبارات میں اور پاور ڈویژن کی ویب سائٹ پر دےدیے گئے سیلاب زدہ علاقوں بجلی کی بحالی کا کام ہنگامی بنیادوں پر جاری ہے. بجلی کی سپلائی کی بحالی کو عزیراعظم خود مانیٹر کر رہے ہیں pic.twitter.com/m3BtvyPYF0 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 3, 2022

In his tweet today, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote: “A massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas. NHA, DISCOs, PTA & other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds & largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure. My appreciation for all public servants.”

According to details, initially, a total of 881 feeders of 11 KV power had been affected during the monsoon rains and floods affecting supply to about 975,000 consumers, however, 475 feeders had been restored, with power being supplied to 70600 consumers.

To avoid power electrocution incidents, work on 35 grid stations in the flood-affected areas had not commenced yet. These included; 25 grid stations in Balochistan, 5 in Sindh, 5 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two transmission line of 220 KV of National Transmission and Dispatch Company had been affected from Sibi to Quetta and from Dadu to Khuzdar. The work on Dadu to Khuzdar transmission lines would be completed which would restore 300 MW power supply in the affected areas whereas the work on Dadu to Khuzdar would be completed by September 10. Flood water had damaged 10 towers in these areas.

The restoration work was also in progress from Sibi to Mach transmission line.

Two supply lines of Peshawar Electric Supply Company from Chakdarra to Barikot and from Swat to Matta would be restored till September 10 whereas Madyan power grid station would be restored with power supply from Daral Khwar power generation plant.

In Sindh province, 5 grid stations and 2 grid stations in Balochistan had been still inundated under 3-4 feet of flood water and the power in these stations would be restored with the recession of flood water.

PM praises authorities for restoring services in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated all the relevant authorities for making efforts to restore the essential services in the flood-affected areas across the country. On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said that despite of the heaviest odds, all the concerned departments including National Highway Authority (NHA), power distribution and supply companies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other federal departments had done ‘amazing work’ by largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure.

“A massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas. NHA, DISCOs, PTA & other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds & largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure. My appreciation for all public servants,” he posted a tweet.

The prime minister in a related tweet also lauded the efforts of Chairman NHA Khurram Agha and DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar and his teams for reopening of the all the major highways including Karakorum Highway in the shortest period of time.