PCB optimistic of Afridi playing World Cup after London rehab

By Reuters
Pakistans Shaheen Afridi tosses a ball during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 15, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has travelled to London to continue his recovery from a knee injury but the cricket board is optimistic about his participation in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Left-arm fast bowler Afridi suffered an injury in Sri Lanka last month and was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) despite being named in the preliminary squad by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Shaheen Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world,” PCB chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement on Monday.

“In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress […] and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

A medical panel would determine when the 22-year-old would return to competitive cricket, the PCB said.

Beginning on September 20, Pakistan play seven T20 Internationals at home against England before flying to New Zealand to play a tri-series also involving Bangladesh.

Former champions Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign with an October 23 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Melbourne.

