NATIONAL

15 more planes with relief goods from UAE to reach soon: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said fifteen more planeloads of relief goods from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would arrive in Pakistan in the coming days.

She, in a series of tweets, said the first consignment of relief goods from the UAE would arrive at Nur Khan Airbase on Sunday. Marriyum said the first consignment from UAE for flood affectees is being sent on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal to the UAE authorities in the wake of sever flood in the country.

The relief goods included tents, food, medicine and other items, she added.

Previous articleKhalistan Referendum campaign shakes Canadian politics
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China stands solidly behind Pakistan amid floods: Nong Rong

ISLAMABAD: China stands solidly behind Pakistan amid floods, as the Chinese Embassy is highly active these days to support Pakistan at this hour of...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed makes phone call to PM Shehbaz, offered urgent relief aid for flood victims

KARACHI: President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and assured his full assistance to alleviate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railways set to receive first batch of 230 passenger coaches in Dec: Saad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways will start receiving the first batch of 230 new passenger coaches...
Read more
NATIONAL

Taliban accuse Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace

KABUL: The Taliban's acting defence minister on Sunday said Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, a charge Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flooding deaths pass 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

ISLAMABAD: Deaths from widespread flooding topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to hold telethon to raise funds for flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair Imran Khan will conduct a live telethon on Monday (August 29) at 9:30 pm to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PCB to donate gate proceeds from 1st T20 against England to...

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that the gate earnings from the first T20I against England would be donated to Prime...

Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Team wins PGA Golf Championship

Nasir bags PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash title

Fragile calm prevails in Libyan capital after clashes kill 32

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.