It was not the flood which drowned Balochistan but the politicians who are out for the count without batting an eye to the matter.

Lasbella and Jal Magsi have drowned under water, people have become homeless, hundreds of people lost their lives, people suffered from starvation and now our beloved PM, Shehbaz Sharif has woken up to visit the place after they have gotten completely ruined. It is more than a shame that MPAs and politicians have set up camps and tents in different areas of the district the night before the visit of the PM just to dodge him that they are trying to help the people.

Yet, the CM and the ministers have not properly visited the affected areas. According to recent news, the flood killed 111 people and washed away 6700 homes. Though the government had a very firm prediction of torrential rain in concerned cities, it took no good preventative measures. It could have evacuated the places and saved hundreds of lives. Why do they care when they have just come to enjoy power, not serve the people? Such catastrophes, disasters and hazards need prompt actions at the happening moments. I would extend deep appreciation for the people and social workers who are helping the victims with their own efforts. They can be the only hope for the affected people. The government seems to be sleeping like a log. No doubt, the floods are ruinous but also no doubt there are some obligations of government to the people which cannot be seen from the side of the government in Balochistan. Such natural disasters create havoc but the governments should have immediate prevention.

Pakistan Disasters Management Authority’s sole purpose is to get the people out of such catastrophes at that very moment. It is the failure of the department that it could not save the now dead people and it is its incapability of it that it could not reach when needed. PDMA must have all the facilities to be able to take prompt actions meanwhile such happenings. But the question again comes to the ministers who are behind the whole of the vicious circle of corruption. And thereto, the public departments are getting worse day after the other. As it is said, “A fish rots from the head down.” Until we have sincere ministers, nothing comes to track. Surely, when in a democratic country aristocracy is practised, the top-level people are not going to be compassionate. There will be no populists but all feudalists. Unfortunately, Balochistan has a CM who seems to have forgotten his province. That is intensely wrecking for the people.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL

TURBAT

