Opinion

Illegal Trade

By Editor's Mail
24
0

While August is not over yet, let us talk about how Pakistan celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence amid political instability and economic crisis. Owing to uncontrollable internal and external debts, the value of Pakistani currency is facing severe pressure. However, due to strict conditions imposed by international lenders and limited resources to repay the external debt, the government is unable to provide relief to the people and stabilise the development process. The government has been facing a budget deficit despite ending public subsidies. The implementation of fixed tax on the retail sector is in the limbo due to protests by traders. In such circumstances, the government has decided to impose more taxes on other sectors.
USAMA GHULAM RASOOL
KARACHI

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSocial Sciences
Next articleDrowned Balochistan
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Drowned Balochistan

It was not the flood which drowned Balochistan but the politicians who are out for the count without batting an eye to the matter. Lasbella...
Read more
Letters

Social Sciences

The secondary education in Punjab comprises two years of education in class IX and X. Students sit a final standardised examination after the completion...
Read more
Letters

Visa for Germany

I am writing this after having failed repeatedly to contact the German consulate in Karachi in connection with the study visa for my son...
Read more
Comment

The Umme Hareem Phenomenon

It was also transpired that the owner of a fake account, Umme Hareem, a feminine name, was a male. Not just a male but...
Read more
Comment

Climate change denial in Pakistan

Raja Ahmed Saeed In this day and age with climate change being on the tip of everyone’s tongues and becoming a topic of heated debate,...
Read more
Comment

Constitutional Development and Independence of Modern Maldives

In its colonial history, Maldives first came in contact with the Portuguese who established an overseer of a trading post in the country and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Illegal Trade

While August is not over yet, let us talk about how Pakistan celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence amid political instability and economic crisis....

Social Sciences

Visa for Germany

US says it backs ‘democratic’ order in Pakistan after Imran Khan charged

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.