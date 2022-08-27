Illegal Trade

While August is not over yet, let us talk about how Pakistan celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence amid political instability and economic crisis. Owing to uncontrollable internal and external debts, the value of Pakistani currency is facing severe pressure. However, due to strict conditions imposed by international lenders and limited resources to repay the external debt, the government is unable to provide relief to the people and stabilise the development process. The government has been facing a budget deficit despite ending public subsidies. The implementation of fixed tax on the retail sector is in the limbo due to protests by traders. In such circumstances, the government has decided to impose more taxes on other sectors.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL

KARACHI

- Advertisement -