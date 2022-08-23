NATIONAL

ECP seeks PTI’s response in funding case

By Staff Report
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistans election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party accepted millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups, the election commission ruled on August 2. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a reply from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the prohibited funding case against it by September 6.

The hearing to seize prohibited funding of the party was conducted by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Shah Khawar, PTI’s counsel in the case, skipped the hearing in the ECP, while Anwar Mansoor Khan also remained absent due to his engagements at the Supreme Court.

An assistant of Khan appeared before the ECP and sought four-weeks time to submit a reply and related documents. The CEC asked the counsel if all the documents have been already submitted by PTI in the case, why do they need more time?

“We have sought documents from the party’s foreign chapters in the case because many aspects of the matter needed to be explained as per the ECP order in the case,” he replied.

Denying the four-week time period for submission of documents, Raja gave two weeks time to PTI and adjourned the hearing until September 6.

Previous articleUN boss urges calm as political turmoil deepens
Next articleJournalist critical of government remanded in police custody
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Zardari: lust for office driving a ‘power-hungry man’ crazy

KARACHI: Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Tuesday claimed lust for power is driving "one man" crazy, in an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court weighs contempt action against Imran

-- Former PM ordered to appear, explain 'threat' of legal action to junior judge ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM appeals to nation for funds for flooded country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure...
Read more
CITY

LG elections: After Malir, Korangi deputy commissioner seeks postponement

KARACHI: After Malir's deputy commissioner petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the local government elections in certain constituencies of his district,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalist critical of government remanded in police custody

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday remanded Jameel Farooqui, a journalist and anchorperson for Bol TV, in police custody until August...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN boss urges calm as political turmoil deepens

NEW YORK: A day after police filed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in the country, António Guterres, secretary...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

LG elections: After Malir, Korangi deputy commissioner seeks postponement

KARACHI: After Malir's deputy commissioner petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the local government elections in certain constituencies of his district,...

Journalist critical of government remanded in police custody

ECP seeks PTI’s response in funding case

UN boss urges calm as political turmoil deepens

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.