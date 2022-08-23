ECP seeks PTI’s response in funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a reply from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the prohibited funding case against it by September 6.

The hearing to seize prohibited funding of the party was conducted by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Shah Khawar, PTI’s counsel in the case, skipped the hearing in the ECP, while Anwar Mansoor Khan also remained absent due to his engagements at the Supreme Court.

An assistant of Khan appeared before the ECP and sought four-weeks time to submit a reply and related documents. The CEC asked the counsel if all the documents have been already submitted by PTI in the case, why do they need more time?

“We have sought documents from the party’s foreign chapters in the case because many aspects of the matter needed to be explained as per the ECP order in the case,” he replied.

Denying the four-week time period for submission of documents, Raja gave two weeks time to PTI and adjourned the hearing until September 6.