PM reviews relief operations in flood-hit Sindh, Balochistan

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister will chair a meeting today to review the rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well as the disbursement of cash relief to the victims.

The meeting, expected to be attended by senior officials of the respective administrations, would also be briefed about the disbursement of financial relief among the flood-stricken people.

On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif also on the telephone discussed the prevailing flood situation with Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz.

Owing to the disconnectivity of land routes due to the flood-caused destruction of road infrastructure, the rescue and relief operations were facing hiccups.

The prime minister had instructed the provision of helicopters where the floods had damaged roads and bridges, to ensure uninterrupted relief operation.

During the meeting, the prime minister would be briefed on the ongoing relief efforts through the helicopters.

He would also review the ongoing disbursement of Rs25,000 each among the flood-stricken families, which he had launched on Friday.

