NATIONAL

IHC reserves decision on PTI’s plea against elections in nine constituencies

By Staff Report

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) challenging phase-wise acceptance of its MNAs resignations and seeking to stop elections in nine constituencies.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved judgment after listening arguments on petition filed by Secretary General PTI Asad Umar regarding the matter.

At the outset of hearing, Speaker National Assembly’s counsel Irfan Qadir Advocate prayed the court to grant some times as they wanted to submit para-wise comments. He said that they would tell the court in the comments regarding that time’s circumstances.

The lawyer said that what was wrong in it if speaker wanted to verify the resignations from members. The court said according to the petitioner the acting speaker had accepted the resignations. What’s problem if an acting speaker issued order in this regard, it questioned.

The lawyer said the matter was not as simple as being portrayed before the court. When the no confidence move was submitted then the then speaker and deputy speaker created hurdles in it, he contended.

The deputy speaker, he said, had terminated the no confidence move and later the top court declared his move as illegal.

The bench remarked whatever had happened a constituency couldn’t be kept without representative. Irfan Qadir said one person was contesting elections in nine constituencies, adding that the PTI repeatedly dragging judiciary in political affairs.

The court said that the public should be given opportunity to decide their representatives and law permitted for it. After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment.

Previous articleShowboating Momota thrills home fans at badminton worlds
Next articlePM to depart on two-day maiden visit to Qatar tomorrow
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Local NGOs exempted from signing MoUs for registration

-- Govt aims to utilise foreign assistance for flood relief measures   ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday exempted local NGOs from signing MoUs with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Leaked videos of Shahbaz Gill eating ‘under protest’ make rounds

‘Leaked’ videos of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill have surfaced on social media in which he can be seen eating "under protest". "I am...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI supporters continue flocking to Bani Gala on Imran Khan’s call

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters on Monday continued flocking to Bani Gala, the residence of PTI chief Imran Khan, after he was booked...
Read more
NATIONAL

Floods create havoc in Pakistan, relief operations underway

The devastating floods continue to create havoc in Pakistan. The Federal Flood Commission on Monday predicted "very high to exceptionally high level flooding" in...
Read more
NATIONAL

ADB starts providing funds for KP’s Cities Improvement Project

PESHAWAR: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has started providing loans for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cities Improvement Project, the biggest project in the history...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to depart on two-day maiden visit to Qatar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for Qatar on a two-day official visit from August 23-24 on the invitation of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Floods create havoc in Pakistan, relief operations underway

The devastating floods continue to create havoc in Pakistan. The Federal Flood Commission on Monday predicted "very high to exceptionally high level flooding" in...

China says U.S. ambassador’s Taiwan remarks ‘expose hegemonic logic’

ADB starts providing funds for KP’s Cities Improvement Project

PM to depart on two-day maiden visit to Qatar tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.