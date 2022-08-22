Floods create havoc in Pakistan, relief operations underway

The devastating floods continue to create havoc in Pakistan. The Federal Flood Commission on Monday predicted “very high to exceptionally high level flooding” in the hill torrents of the D.G Khan division, and rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan.

According to the report of FFC, flows from the hill torrents of D.G. Khan division may raise flow at Taunsa Barrage up to high to very high flood level from August 23 to 26 2022.

It also forecasted urban flooding in Sindh during the corresponding time.

Moreover, the report also highlighted a fresh strong monsoon activity in Sargodha, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I Khan Divisions, South Punjab and Balochistan including the upper catchments of river Indus and Kabul from August 23 to 26.

FFC advised concerned organizations to ensure all the precautionary measures and round-the-clock patrolling of river embankments and training works including irrigation and drainage network.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared two districts D. I. Khan and Chitral as calamity-hit areas after flash floods unleashed by heavy rainfall and promised to announce special rehabilitation package for the affected areas soon.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed concerned authorities to expedite relief and rescue operation in the calamity hit areas.

He directed the district administrations to take necessary steps on emergency basis to provide food, drinking water and other essential items to people in the flood affected areas.

He also directed district administration and relief organizations to reach out every single person affected by floods.

He said that he would personally visit D.I. Khan and Chitral as soon as the weather improves and would monitor ongoing relief operations in the affected areas, besides assessment of damages.

He said that loss of lives and properties would be compensated and sought report of damages from the district administrations.

Chief Minister directed to restore the damaged infrastructure in the flood affected areas at the earliest. He said that all available resources will be utilized to help and rehabilitate the victims.

Additonally, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while talking about the catastrophic floods said on Monday that these were testing times for the people of Sindh.

Talking to the media in Sukkur where he had gone to monitor relief and rescue operation being carried out in flood-hit areas of the division, he said the Sindh government would not leave people of the province alone.

“This year situation is worse than what it was in 2010 since the province received record-breaking monsoon rains,” he said, adding, “There is a crisis in Sindh as people of the province are in dire need of support.”

The CM informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could not visit Sukkur today due to bad weather. “We will give Rs1 million to each member of the household of those who lost their lives in these floods,” he announced.

He told newsmen that the provincial government was doing all it could to reach out to people living in remote areas of the province. “Although, it is not possible to reach each and every remote area; but still we are trying our best,” he claimed.

Later talking to media at Jeelani House in Khairpur, the chief minister said the Sindh government had declared the district calamity-hit. “Under this new arrangement, people of the district will get relief in taxes,” CM Murad said, adding, “We also plan to give other concessions to people of the district. Each affected family will get Rs25, 000.”

He went on to add that arranging shelter and food for those whose homes had been destroyed in these rains was a top priority for the Sindh government, while draining out rainwater from low-lying areas, streets and roads was the second.

“We are giving millions of rupees in cash to each deputy commissioner so that these could be spent on the relief and rescue operation,” he said, adding the provincial government had assured them that they needed not worry about the money because they would be given more if the need arose.

Sindh chief minister disclosed that total 41 people had died in Khairpur district while 51 had lost their lives in Sukkur division due to heavy rains and floods. “Several homes have been destroyed. I have ordered each district administration to make exact estimates of the losses suffered,” CM Murad informed.

Meanwhile, Indus River has been in high flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages and medium flood at Sukkur Barrage, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said on Monday.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages as widespread rainfall hits the country, the FFD said.

The inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,57,000 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,40,800 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 2,69,000 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,64,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,40,800 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 3,22,800 cusecs.

Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma waterworks.

The river has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage with inflow of the water has been measured 5,50,500 cusecs, while the discharge of water has also been recorded 5,50,500 cusecs.

Indus river has also been in high flood at Guddu barrage with inflow of water measured 4,82,900 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 4,82,900 cusecs.

The river has been in medium flood at Sukkur barrage with inflow measured 4,17,900 cusecs, while the discharge has also been 4,17,900 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,46,800 cusecs, while the outflow has also been recorded 2,46,800 cusecs. Indus has been in low flood in the downstream of Kotri Barrage.

Pakistan has received above-normal rainfall this year in most parts of the country, which has caused flash floods in the country.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

While the floods continue to create havoc, relief operations are underway to counter the destruction caused by floods.

The district administration is taking solid measures to extend relief to flood affected people in the district.

As part of such efforts, it distributed 2000 food packages in the Dagra and Kot Esa area among flood affected people.

The food items were distributed on the directives of Commissioner Amir Afaq and under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

While 3000 food packages were distributed among people who were stranded on Indus Highway and adjoining areas in the presence of Tehsil Administration of Prova and the police.

Similarly, Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Assistant Commissioner Daraban Umar Khan and Tehsildar Prova Sheik Fazalur Rehman, food packages were distributed.

The district administration also reopened the Indus Highway near Prova for traffic on an emergency basis. A portion of the road had been washed away by flood torrents.

The district health department has set up a medical camp at Government Higher Secondary School Chawdan where flood affected people were offered free medicines and checkup.

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan says that flood affected people would not be left alone and every possible effort would be made for their relief and relocation.

Two army helicopters have joined rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of south Punjab on Monday, just a day after the DG Khan administration sought army’s help for flood-stranded people for delivery of food items and tents.

Commissioner DG Khan Usman Anwar told media persons that aerial operation to provide aid to the stranded communities was necessary as the hill torrents had badly eroded the road communications infrastructure making access by road nearly impossible to some areas.

He said that government has provided the helicopters which have started reaching out to the flood hit people making the relief operation swift adding that the process of sending relief items to people of Koh-e-Suleman by Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levy through transport means of camels, motorcycles and other vehicles would continue.

Commissioner said that the inter-provincial Punjab-Balochistan highway had suffered closure due to land sliding that had made big and small rocks blocking the road at Rakhi Garj near Fort Monroe hill station.

He said that heavy machinery was utilized to clear the road, however, the inter-provincial highway was again blocked due to land sliding.

Usman Anwar said that National Highway Authority (NHA) has promised assistance and clear the road as early as possible.

Commissioner appealed the people to give hill torrents a clear passage and do not build homes or cause encroachment on its way. Any hurdle would cause more damage, he said and urged the people to give safe passage to hill torrents to to the river.

The relief and rescue operation by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was also in full swing in flood affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, PAF rescue teams have distributed 1,000 cooked food packets, 25 tents and 2,090 pounds of ration amongst the local populace in areas which have been badly hit by torrential rains spell and flash floods, a PAF news release said.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has directed the respective branches of PAF to employ maximum efforts towards relief and rescue operations.

On the special instructions of the Air Chief, field medical camps of PAF were working day and night to provide all-out medical support to the flood affectees. The relief activities were underway with 239 patients being treated at PAF medical camps in last 24 hours.

Additionally, a number of families have also been evacuated to safe areas by PAF emergency response teams.

Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees.

Additonally, flood rescue operation has been underway in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of Punjab and 13045 people have been transferred to safer places, a spokesperson of rescue department here said.

In Rajanpur and D.G. Khan 578 rescue workers and 123 boats have been engaged in the flood rescue operation, according to the spokesperson.

It is to be mentioned here that most of the hill torrents originated from Koh-e-Suleman range have turned ferocious after heavy spell of monsoon rains in the region.

In the ongoing rescue operation 35 boats and 106 rescuers working in Taunsa, while 13

boats and 68 rescuers have been engaged in Kot Chattha, spokesperson stated.

“In flood rescue operation 17 boats and 65 rescue workers have been engaged in Jampur, while 16 boats are involved in relief operation in Rojhan,” according to the spokesperson.

“In Rajanpur district 41 boats and 253 rescuers are working in relief operation,” he said.

“Overall 31,656 stranded people have been evacuated in Punjab to safer places,” according to the spokesperson.

Officials earlier said that the hill torrents raging with heavy flood flow could inflict heavy losses to the nearby settlements.

According to officials hill torrents originated from Suleman Mountain Range following recent heavy spell of monsoon rains were the ferocious most and affected over 100,000 people besides damaging homes and crops in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, the two districts sandwitched between hill torrents from mountains in the west and river Indus in the east.

The floodwater swept away full or parts of many mud houses, cattle, and crops besides damaging transportation and communication infrastructure.