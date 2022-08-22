NATIONAL

Export-led growth key to Pakistan’s development: minister

Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017. Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on October 2, as officials said he would be indicted at a later hearing on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that export-led growth holds the key to the country’s national development.

“The future of Pakistan is linked with the exports of the country and there is a dire need of the hour to increase our exports,” Iqbal said while addressing a seminar on the revival of the economy organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The minister said that the Pakistani government will support the business community and urged the ICCI to highlight the bottlenecks and issues so that they can be resolved without delay.

He stressed the business community adopts a market-driven approach in order to get space in the global market.

Pakistan has found its path of stability but there are challenges which need to be addressed, the minister said while affirming the political stability in the country.

“No country can progress if there is an inconsistency in policies,” he added.

