Export-led growth key to Pakistan’s development: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that export-led growth holds the key to the country’s national development.

“The future of Pakistan is linked with the exports of the country and there is a dire need of the hour to increase our exports,” Iqbal said while addressing a seminar on the revival of the economy organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The minister said that the Pakistani government will support the business community and urged the ICCI to highlight the bottlenecks and issues so that they can be resolved without delay.

He stressed the business community adopts a market-driven approach in order to get space in the global market.

Pakistan has found its path of stability but there are challenges which need to be addressed, the minister said while affirming the political stability in the country.

“No country can progress if there is an inconsistency in policies,” he added.