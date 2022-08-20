NATIONAL

Former Punjab minister, wife in NAB cross hairs

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought record of properties registered in the names of Mumtaz Ahmed, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and former Punjab minister, and his wife.

Ahmed was elected to Punjab Assembly from PP-105 (Faisalabad-IX) on a PTI ticket in the 2018 general elections. He was given the charge of excise, taxation and narcotics control, a post he held until the removal of the government of former chief minister Usman Buzdar in April.

The dirty money watchdog has sent a letter to the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) asking it to trace the couple’s assets in its jurisdiction.

Lahore chapter of the agency ordered the authority to submit the record by August 23.

The summon was issued by Anila Irum, the agency’s assistant director for compliment and verification, seeking a record of “all residential, commercial, sale [and] purchase dealings”.

