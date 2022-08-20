Sports

Vardy extends Leicester contract until 2024

By Reuters
SEAGRAVE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Jamie Vardy signs a new contract with Leicester City until 2024 at Leicester City Training Ground, Seagrave on August 19, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

LONDON: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the Foxes until June 2024, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Vardy had been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

The 35-year-old, who joined from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, is third on Leicester’s all-time goalscorer list with 164 strikes from 387 games in all competitions.

“I’m obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the Club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it,” Vardy told the club website.

“The decision was easy. I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture.”

Vardy, who scored 17 goals across competitions last season, was instrumental in guiding Leicester to the 2015-16 league title and also won the FA Cup in 2020-21.

Leicester, winless in their opening two league games this campaign, host Southampton later on Saturday.

Previous articlePunjab govt booked PML-N leaders to avenge Gill’s arrest: Tarar
Next articleFormer Punjab minister, wife in NAB cross hairs
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shaheen Afridi out of Asia Cup, England T20s with knee injury

KARACHI: Pakistan's frontline fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of next week's Asia Cup and the following T20 international series against...
Read more
Sports

Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

LOS ANGELES: Kobe Bryant's widow told a court she was devastated when she learned first responders had snapped graphic photographs of her dead husband...
Read more
Sports

Shan Masood decides to leave Derbyshire at the end of the season

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has turned down Derbyshire’s offers of a new contract and will leave the Club at the end of the 2022...
Read more
Sports

PCB sends auction model proposal to PSL franchises

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent a proposal to the franchises to adopt a player auction model in Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to details,...
Read more
Sports

Working on various aspects to make comeback in national side, says Hasan Ali

Pacer Hasan Ali is aware of his shortcomings which led him to getting axed from the national side but the 28-year-old him has set...
Read more
Sports

Commentators for Asia Cup 2022 confirmed

Some of the leading cricket commentators will call the 2022 Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the United Arab Emirates. Legendary Pakistan pace duo...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two militants killed in N. Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday. The...

One-person restriction at Lahore airport dropped: minister

CASA-1000 power line stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

Science popularisation important objective of ‘science diplomacy initiative’: official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.