Seven missing after car falls into drainage canal

By Xinhua
ISLAMABAD: Seven people were missing after a car fell into a drainage canal on Wednesday night in Karachi, the rescue service said.

Speaking to Xinhua on Thursday, Muhammad Salman, an official of the rescue department of the Edhi Foundation in Karachi, said the car fell off the road into the Malir drainage canal due to high water pressure following heavy rain in the city.

He said a family, including four children, was in the vehicle along with the driver, adding a rescue operation has been underway to recover the victims.

Salman, who was personally involved in the operation, said the ill-fated car has already been found, but the victims remained missing.

Pakistan has been suffering from severe floods in parts of the country for over two months.

At least 649 people were killed and 1,030 others injured in separate rain-triggered accidents across Pakistan over the last two months, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday.

