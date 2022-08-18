Covid-19 daily report: 578 new cases, two deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 578 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Thursday.

The overall tally of the infected people increased to 1,564,809 across the country with fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

According to the ministry’s statistics, 30,544 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan with the two newly reported ones.

On Wednesday, 22,679 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, and the positivity ratio stood at 2.55 percent.

Currently, a total of 159 active cases are being held in intensive care in hospitals in the country.