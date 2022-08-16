NATIONAL

Weather tracker: record monsoon rains expected

By Staff Report
Traffic in rain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, July 29, 2022. Pakistan announces its consumer price index (CPI) figures on Aug. 1, 2022. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rigorous monsoon activity in the coming days with more torrential rains in southern parts of the country as monsoon currents are continuously penetrating these areas.

The department in its latest forecast report said that an intense monsoon is expected as a depression has developed in the Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards Pakistan’s west along its Makran coast.

Under the influence of this weather system, the report said that rain-wind and thundershowers with few heavy falls are expected in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday with occasional gaps.

It added that widespread rain-wind and thundershowers, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16 to 18.

The rains may generate urban flooding in parts of Sindh, Punjab and KP while flash flooding in Balochistan, the report said, adding it could also cause landslides in northern parts of the country.

The term “monsoon” does not refer to the rain but rather the winds that develop and enhance it. The nature by which these winds cause monsoon rains is not well understood. One popular theory suggests that during the searing summer heat, the land warms far quicker than the surrounding ocean, with this temperature gradient driving in an airflow from the southwest. This converges with south-easterly winds from the South China Sea, as well as with mountains on the Indian subcontinent, to enable these heavy rains to develop.

The development or failure of monsoon rains is critical to the subcontinent’s economy.

The report advised fishermen, travelers and tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period and suggested all concerned authorities remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains since mid-June has reached 600, including 116 women and 230 children, along with 974 others injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said over the weekend.

Staff Report

Sports

Kyrgios ‘unavailable’ for Australia at Davis Cup

SYDNEY: Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will skip the Davis Cup next month, Tennis Australia said on Tuesday, scotching speculation about his return to the...

Epaper_22-08-16 LHR

Epaper_22-08-16 KHI

Epaper_22-08-16 ISB

