20 killed as speeding bus rams into fuel truck near Multan

LAHORE: A passenger bus rammed into a fuel truck on a highway near Multan before dawn on Tuesday, igniting a fire that killed at least 20 people, police and rescue officials said.

According to the officials, the accident happened near the city of Jalalpur Pirwala in the Multan district. The bus was traveling from Lahore to Karachi. The rescue service identified the operator as the Daewoo bus company.

Tahir Wattoo, the deputy commissioner of Multan, said early indications were that the bus driver’s negligence had caused the collision.

“Three buses were racing. One of them rammed into an oil tanker,” Imran Shaukat, an additional inspector general of police, told Reuters, describing the incident. The driver was also killed.

The crash triggered a fire that engulfed both the tanker and the bus, he said. The oil tanker was beyond identification to determine what company it belongs to, he added.

A spokesman for the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said the tanker’s driver fled the scene.

The injured were taken to hospital and at least six passengers were reported in critical condition, Wattoo added.

Some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and DNA tests will be conducted to identify the remains before the bodies are handed over to the families, Wattoo also said.

An employee at Daewoo’s Lahore office confirmed to Reuters that its bus was involved in the incident, and that the driver was among the dead.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences in a statement and asked health authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

جلال پور پیر والا انٹر چینج پر ہونے والا آئل ٹینکر کا حادثہ نہایت ہی افسوناک ہے ۔ حادثے میں 20 قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر دکھی اور رنجیدہ ہوں۔ میری دعائیں غم زدہ خاندانوں کے ساتھ ہیں۔ اللہ تعالی سے دعا ہے کہ وہ مرحومین کو اپنے جوار رحمت میں جگہ دے اور پسماندگان کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 16, 2022

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws. An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in 2017 in Bahawalpur, killing more than 200 people.

— With Reuters