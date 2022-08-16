HEADLINES

20 killed as speeding bus rams into fuel truck near Multan

By The Associated Press
A member of Rescue 1122 team, prepares to shift burnt bodies of victims to a hospital following an overnight collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in Multan on August 16, 2022. - At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker in Pakistan on August 16, police said. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A passenger bus rammed into a fuel truck on a highway near Multan before dawn on Tuesday, igniting a fire that killed at least 20 people, police and rescue officials said.

According to the officials, the accident happened near the city of Jalalpur Pirwala in the Multan district. The bus was traveling from Lahore to Karachi. The rescue service identified the operator as the Daewoo bus company.

Tahir Wattoo, the deputy commissioner of Multan, said early indications were that the bus driver’s negligence had caused the collision.

“Three buses were racing. One of them rammed into an oil tanker,” Imran Shaukat, an additional inspector general of police, told Reuters, describing the incident. The driver was also killed.

The crash triggered a fire that engulfed both the tanker and the bus, he said. The oil tanker was beyond identification to determine what company it belongs to, he added.

Rescue workers search for victims in the burnt wreckage of a bus following an overnight collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in Multan on August 16, 2022. At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker in Pakistan on August 16, police said. — AFP via Getty Images

A spokesman for the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said the tanker’s driver fled the scene.

The injured were taken to hospital and at least six passengers were reported in critical condition, Wattoo added.

Some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and DNA tests will be conducted to identify the remains before the bodies are handed over to the families, Wattoo also said.

An employee at Daewoo’s Lahore office confirmed to Reuters that its bus was involved in the incident, and that the driver was among the dead.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences in a statement and asked health authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws. An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in 2017 in Bahawalpur, killing more than 200 people.

— With Reuters

NATIONAL

Nusrat remembered on 25th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Music lovers including traditional Qawwali listeners observed the 25th death anniversary of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on Tuesday. Known as the “King...

Kyrgios ‘unavailable’ for Australia at Davis Cup

Epaper_22-08-16 LHR

Epaper_22-08-16 KHI

