Larger IHC bench to take up PTI request to throw out funding verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday decided to set up a “larger bench” to hear a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to annul the judgement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the 2014 funding case against the party.

On August 2, in a highly contentious verdict, the election commission ruled the part of former prime minister Imran Khan accepted millions of dollars in so-called illegal funds from foreign individuals and groups.

The commission said it found that the party concealed 16 bank accounts and accepted donations from foreigners or foreign groups based in Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and the Cayman Islands.

The party rejected the judgement, insisting the “foreign” donors were in fact Pakistan nationals living abroad.

The law bars political parties from receiving funds and donations from foreign individuals and companies.

Justice Aamer Farooq, acting chief justice of the court, took up the petition on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, Anwar Mansoor Khan, counsel for PTI, argued the accounts’ information was not included in the watchdog’s verdict. “We told ECP that certain information was not necessary due to some reasons,” he added.

He noted that some funds were transferred to provincial leaders from central accounts, urging the high court to stop ECP from taking any action against the party based on that judgement.

He said the names of the judges who will constitute the bench are yet to be finalised. The proceedings are expected to begin Thursday.