Gunmen kill two policemen escorting polio workers in KP

By The Associated Press
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore on August 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire on Tuesday on police escorting a team of polio workers in Gomal city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing two policemen, authorities said.

None of the polio workers were harmed, said Mohammad Imran, a local police official. The four polio workers and their police escort were all traveling on motorcycles.

The assailants fled the scene and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Gomal, an administrative unit of the Tank district.

The attack came on the second day of the nation’s latest anti-polio campaign in the province. Pakistan has registered 14 new polio cases since April, all from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The outbreak has been a blow to the nation’s efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.

Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence as attackers often target polio teams and police protecting them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a conspiracy to sterilise children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. In 2021, Pakistan reported only one case, raising hopes it was close to eradicating polio.

The Associated Press

