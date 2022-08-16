NATIONAL

Over 6mn people visited Punjab ombudsman website

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The website of the Office of Punjab Ombudsman was visited by more than six million people from across the country and as well as outside it, the agency said.

In a statement, a spokesman for the office said the website provided the necessary information, statistics and guidance to members of the public so the applicants could get the required information and guidance from the comfort of their homes instead of having to visit the office.

The office, he said, was fully committed to ensuring that no official or provincial government institution could be negligent in upholding public rights.

