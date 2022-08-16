NATIONAL

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs6.72 per litre

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday increased the price of petrol by Rs6.72 per litre while slightly decreased the high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs0.51 per litre due to ‘fluctuations in the international market and exchange rate variations’.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight today, according to a notification issued by the finance ministry. With the latest announcement, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs227.19 to Rs233.91 per litre.

The HSD will now be available at Rs244.44. It was earlier available at Rs244.95 per litre. Kerosene oil after a slight decrease of Rs1.67 will be available at Rs199.40 per litre from Rs201.07.

Light Diesel Oil price was also decreased by Rs0.43 and it will now be available at Rs191.75 per litre from the previous price of Rs191.32.

The finance ministry said in a statement that government had decided to revise the existing oil prices following fluctuation in global oil prices and exchange rate variation. It added that new prices of petroleum products will be effective from August 16, 2022 (Tuesday).

Earlier the sources had said the prices of local petroleum products were likely to decrease by up to Rs15 per litre, as crude oil prices have declined in the global market.

The HSD is mainly used in agriculture and transport sectors. Therefore, any increase in its prices will have direct inflationary impact on the life of the masses. The farmers are already facing high prices of electricity and the HSD might cause further hike in the cost of doing business, experts said.

They added that the additional increase in price of diesel will add miseries of the people and farmers in agriculture sectors. Due to hike in price of diesel, the transport fare might also go up, resulting in higher prices of commodities in the country.

The petrol is used in motorbikes and cars. Its alternate is compressed natural gas (CNG). The CNG retail outlets in Punjab have been operating on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the cost of it have gone up manifold due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FBR to brief PM on upcoming ‘mini budget’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the upcoming mini budget on Tuesday. In this regard, while addressing...
NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi reshuffles Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: In a surprise move, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday reshuffled his cabinet and changed portfolios of provincial ministers, including bigwigs...
NATIONAL

Kashmir cells to be established in bar councils in across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The speakers in a seminar on Monday urged the Pakistan’s legal fraternity to advocate the Kashmir cause and establish Kashmir cells in all...
NATIONAL

President Alvi upholds FTO’s orders on income tax for low-paid employees

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, while rejecting 81 appeals filed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has upheld the orders of Federal Tax...
NATIONAL

Navigating through economic crisis immediate priority: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: “In the 1960s, when Pakistan was in its adolescence, the country brimmed with hope and promise. We had a date with destiny. The...
NATIONAL

SBP Independence Day sports events held at different venues

Sports Board Punjab’s Independence Day sports events of chess, athletics, swimming, squash, traditional dangal and badminton were organised at different venues of Nishtar Park...
NATIONAL

FBR to brief PM on upcoming ‘mini budget’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the upcoming mini budget on Tuesday. In this regard, while addressing...

Pervaiz Elahi reshuffles Punjab cabinet

Kashmir cells to be established in bar councils in across Pakistan

The curse of the digital camera

