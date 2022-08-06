River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in “Medium Flood” downstream Taunsa at Guddu and in low flood at Sukkur respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, all other main rivers of the Indus River System (Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including the Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma & Kotri) are flowing in normal flow Conditions.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma is 7.726 MAF (i.e. 57.39% of the total 13.461 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a monsoon low has developed over Northwestern Bay of Bengal (India) and is likely to become marked and may affect Sindh, Balochistan along with DG Khan Division (Punjab) significantly from August 10th-13th.

Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas with Seasonal Low lying over Northwestern Balochistan. Mild moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 4000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over the upper catchment of River Indus. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore,

DG Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions (Punjab), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan and the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the same period.

As per FFD, Lahore “Weekly Significant Weather Outlook” for river catchments, scattered rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers and widespread rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity over Suleman Range (DG Khan & Rajanpur districts of Punjab Province) including Sindh & Balochistan from August 10th-13th.

Heavy rains may generate Urban Flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad and Lahore Divisions during the said period. Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir.

Heavy Rains may develop Urban Flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11th-13th.

Flash flooding may occur in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the said period.

Catchment areas of Rivers Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing water level to rise significantly during the forecasted period.

All related organizations are advised to remain Vigilant, take timely actions on warnings issued by the concerned organizations to ensure safety of low lying area communities, public & private property besides irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructure etc.