PM seeks donations for flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday set up a relief fund for people affected by the nationwide flash floods and appealed to the philanthropists and well-off segments of society to support the victims.

The prime minister said the nation set a global precedent by making donations during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods to support the affectees.

He stressed there was a need of showing a suck-like spirit.

The prime minister observed the historic rainfall triggered a massive catastrophe which hit Balochistan, leaving a trail of unmatched destruction.

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were also hit, he said, adding that despite the troubling economic situation, the government released Rs5 billion for the people desperate for food and clean water.

Sharif, while making an appeal to the wealthy, said they should support the government’s efforts in the rehabilitation of the affectees. The affected brethren required support with rekindling passion like one exhibited by the Ansar of Medina.

The government has declared an emergency situation in the flood-hit areas. The provincial governments have also been called on to declare affected areas as calamity-hit so that relief efforts could be expedited.