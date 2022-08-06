NATIONAL

PM seeks donations for flood relief fund

By Staff Report
Children wade through a flooded area after a monsoon rainfall in Quetta on July 5, 2022. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday set up a relief fund for people affected by the nationwide flash floods and appealed to the philanthropists and well-off segments of society to support the victims.

The prime minister said the nation set a global precedent by making donations during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods to support the affectees.

He stressed there was a need of showing a suck-like spirit.

The prime minister observed the historic rainfall triggered a massive catastrophe which hit Balochistan, leaving a trail of unmatched destruction.

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were also hit, he said, adding that despite the troubling economic situation, the government released Rs5 billion for the people desperate for food and clean water.

Sharif, while making an appeal to the wealthy, said they should support the government’s efforts in the rehabilitation of the affectees. The affected brethren required support with rekindling passion like one exhibited by the Ansar of Medina.

The government has declared an emergency situation in the flood-hit areas. The provincial governments have also been called on to declare affected areas as calamity-hit so that relief efforts could be expedited.

Previous articleSharif condemns Israel’s ‘terrorism’ against Palestinians
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif condemns Israel’s ‘terrorism’ against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD/JERUSALEM: The prime minister strongly condemned the latest wave of Israel air strikes on the Gaza Strip which killed more than 15 people, including...
Read more
NATIONAL

Toshakhana gifts: ECP receives reference for Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received a reference from Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for disqualification of PTI chairman Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Expat files judicial reference against CEC

LAHORE: A judicial reference has been filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday. The reference has...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP retains Ch Shujaat as PML-Q chief

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges India to rescind its ‘illegal’ 2019 actions in Kashmir, resolve dispute

NEW YORK: Pakistan has called on India to stop human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reverse demographic changes there, and restore...
Read more
NATIONAL

Study in China: Students asked to get registered till 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked the students desirous to return to China for resumption of their studies to register till August...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Double wins for Rublev to reach semis at rainy Washington

WASHINGTON: Top seed Andrey Rublev won twice to reach the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA Washington Open, dispatching Americans Maxime Cressy and J.J....

China to press on with drills around Taiwan as US relations nosedive

Epaper_22-08-06 LHR

Epaper_22-08-06 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.