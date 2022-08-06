PNS Taimur in Malaysia to participate in naval drill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise called MAL-PAK IV, Radio Pakistan reported.

On arrival in Malaysia, Pakistan’s mission in Kuala Lampur and the host navy accorded a warm welcome to the destroyer.

The commanding officer of the ship held a series of meetings with officials of the host navy and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector.

Officers of the Pakistan Navy also visited different installations of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RNS).

RNS officers and members of several diplomatic missions also visited PNS Taimur.