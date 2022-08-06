NATIONAL

PNS Taimur in Malaysia to participate in naval drill

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise called MAL-PAK IV, Radio Pakistan reported.

On arrival in Malaysia, Pakistan’s mission in Kuala Lampur and the host navy accorded a warm welcome to the destroyer.

The commanding officer of the ship held a series of meetings with officials of the host navy and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector.

Officers of the Pakistan Navy also visited different installations of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RNS).

RNS officers and members of several diplomatic missions also visited PNS Taimur.

Previous articlePM seeks donations for flood relief fund
Next articlePakistani among three Muslim men likely ‘targeted, killed’ in New Mexico
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Journalist who was kidnapped by Taliban says assaulted in detention

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: A journalist, who was released hours after his abduction by the Taliban in Kabul, said he was assaulted during the brief period of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan’s support for ASEAN efforts in Asia Pacific

PHNOM PENH: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday expressed support for efforts in the Asia Pacific led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speaker asked to decide on plea urging removal of ‘turncoat’ opposition leader

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been asked to decide on the appointment of Raja Riaz Ahmad, a turncoat Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani among three Muslim men likely ‘targeted, killed’ in New Mexico

NEW YORK: The murders of three Muslim men, one of them from Pakistan, in New Mexico’s largest city in the past nine months were...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM seeks donations for flood relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday set up a relief fund for people affected by the nationwide flash floods and appealed to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif condemns Israel’s ‘terrorism’ against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD/JERUSALEM: The prime minister strongly condemned the latest wave of Israel air strikes on the Gaza Strip which killed more than 15 people, including...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani among three Muslim men likely ‘targeted, killed’ in New Mexico

NEW YORK: The murders of three Muslim men, one of them from Pakistan, in New Mexico’s largest city in the past nine months were...

PNS Taimur in Malaysia to participate in naval drill

PM seeks donations for flood relief fund

Sharif condemns Israel’s ‘terrorism’ against Palestinians

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.