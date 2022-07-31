Opinion

Failure of CDA

By Editor's Mail

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed in its responsibility to provide decent living to the residents of Islamabad, leaving space, intentionally or unintentionally, for real estate developers who have started developing residential colonies on the outskirts of the capital.
One such society, providing gated residential accommodation, was planned at a distance from the expressway, and an approach road was constructed to connect it to the highway. The link road, a bridge, a flyover and the fencing of the road was funded by the society and its residents, who in their personal capacity contributed Rs25,000, Rs50,000 and Rs100,000, depending on the size of the plot of land.
The contributions were willingly made by the residents so they could enjoy a hassle-free drive on the link road, with the expectation that the link road would be exclusively for the residents of that particular society.
On June 9, the authorities concerned stormed the area and the fencing along the link road was dismantled and uprooted, making the approach road accessible to one and all. The residents who had helped finance the road have no say in the matter. It is believed that the action was taken to facilitate the land mafia which is promoting another colony in the vicinity. As per information gathered, the other colony has so far not even been approved by the CDA. Will the CDA or the management of that other colony reimburse those who invested in the link road? If not, on what ground?
Khaled
Islamabad

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

