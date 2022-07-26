After delay of ten months, 11th JCC of CPEC on cards next month

— CPEC’s forum to discuss proposed power projects of 3144 MW

ISLAMABAD: As the 1th meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to meet next month, concerned joint groups have prepared a list of projects to be discussed in the said meeting.

According to officials, during a meeting held at the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives on Tuesday various projects including three energy projects were finalized to present in the next JCC.

During the meeting Power Division highlighted the agenda for the forthcoming 9th joint energy working group meeting scheduled to be held in the 1st week of August. It was informed that 1124 MW Kohala and 700.7 MW Azad Pattan HPPs as well as 1320 MW Thar Coal power plant project will be taken up with the Chinese side in the next scheduled working group’s meeting.

A joint study for the future development of Thar Coal has also been made part of the agenda. The Minister underlined that measures have been taken to provide sufficient power for Gwadar city, and stressed the need for renewable energy projects for Gwadar city development in the future.

As per the officials, the meeting also discussed projects in the agriculture and socio-economic sector for the forthcoming 11th JCC meeting. In the agricultural sector, it was underlined that China’s expanding agricultural market provides significant potential for Pakistani exports.

Modernization and mechanization of agriculture in Pakistan should be carried out in the context of CPEC, as well as other measures to enable agricultural development and tap into the Chinese market for the mutual benefit of the two countries. FMD and quarantine issues were explicitly emphasized as important hurdles in meat export to China by a representative from M/o National Food Security, who informed the chair that they are being addressed on priority with the Chinese assistance.

The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunications (IC&T) also briefed the meeting on the agenda of the forthcoming 2nd JWG on IT with a focus on ICT infrastructure development, policy & regulations, human resource development, and Cyber Security. The Minister for Planning stressed the need for cooperation with China in the IT sector, as China has emerged as the leader in Artificial Intelligence, and cooperation with China in this field has enormous promise for Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood, gave a detailed briefing on the 3rd International Cooperation & Coordination JWG meeting held virtually on 22nd July 2022. Foreign Secretary was quoted as saying that China appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to provide a safe and smooth business environment and our leadership’s commitment to building CPEC with “Pakistan Speed”.

Third-party participation and extension of CPEC to Afghanistan were also discussed. It was also pointed out that cooperation between thematic think tanks on both sides should be encouraged to further deepen the strategic economic cooperation under CPEC. The Minister was also apprised of the activities that are planned to promote the CPEC narrative at the national & global levels.

The meeting, held to review the progress made in preparation for the 11th JCC meeting expected to be convened next month, was chaired by Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives. The provinces and special regions’ P&D departments, as well as other relevant stakeholders from across the country, also virtually attended the meeting.