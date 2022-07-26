Sports

Galle pitch not easy to bowl on, says Naseem Shah

By Staff Report

GALLE: Youngster Naseem Shah has claimed that bowling at Galle during the second Test match has not been easy for the bowlers as the pitch does not offer any pace.

The 19-year-old pacer took two wickets for Pakistan on Day 3 of the second match against Sri Lanka. Despite that, while speaking to the reporters, Naseem raised concerns regarding the pitch.

“There is no favour for pacers on this pitch. But as professionals, you have to be prepared for it. I tried to bowl on good line and lengths to at least concede fewer runs,” Naseem said.

Pakistan only managed to add 40 runs to their overnight total and were tumbled over for 231 runs. In response, Sri Lanka scored 176/5 at the end of Day 3 and managed to increase their lead to 323 runs.

Speaking about chasing down the total, Naseem said that Pakistan have done it already in the series and possesses all the right talent to do it again.

“I believe we can do this again. There is not much turn on this pitch so I guess it would be easy to bat on the last day,” the youngster added.

Building on his point, Naseem said that Shaun Tait has added value for the Pakistan team as he is currently acting as the bowling coach for the national team.

“Shaun gives positive vibes and shares good things with us. He motivates us all the time and reminds us how good we are. That is all that we need as fast bowlers,” Naseem further added.

Pakistan leads the Test series by 1-0 and will stand a chance to whitewash the opponents in their backyard should they chase down the target successfully.

The Men in Green are currently ranked third in the ICC Test Championship. South Africa are ranked first whereas Australia are sitting comfortably in the second spot.

