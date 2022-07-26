KP CM expresses displeasure over slow pace of work on cricket stadium

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed anguish over the slow pace of work on the up-gradation of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and directed the quarters concerned to immediately suspend the concerned Executive Engineer and Sub Divisional Officer and ordered enquiry against them.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday to review progress on mega development projects in various sectors.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjid Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed stern action against the concerned contractor adding that action may also be initiated against the relevant officials of the sport department as per the report of monitoring and evaluation.

The chief minister also expressed dismay over the delay in the implementation of Safe City Project Peshawar and directed to hold a special meeting of relevant higher authorities to this effect.

Briefing the meeting about progress made so far on various developmental projects, it was informed that an administrative approval has been accorded for the acquisition of land for 30KM long Dir Motorway Project whereas Section-IV would be imposed on the proposed land after the alignment of the project is finalized.

Similarly, work orders for Patrak – Thall – Kumrat Road Project would also be issued within the next one and half month. Briefing about the development projects in the health sector, it was informed that establishment of Timergara Medical College had been completed adding that classes would also be commenced from the new academic year.

Besides, under the project revamping of non-teaching DHQ Hospitals, procurement of equipment for the hospitals had been completed partially whereas outsourcing of various non-clinical services of these hospitals had also been completed.

Similarly, various healthcare facilities of merged areas have been outsourced which were now functional with emergency and OPD services. Under the project for the establishment of twenty degree colleges in the province, sites have been identified for 18 colleges. It was told that the PC-I for Timergara Water Supply Scheme had also been cleared from PDWP and submitted to the planning commission of Pakistan for final approval.

Regarding progress over the water supply scheme, it was said that the Shakardara portion of Shakardara Water Supply Scheme would be completed by December this year.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the concerned authorities to start physical work on the Swat Motorway Phase-II Project within a week’s time. He also directed the Secretary Communication & Works to visit the ongoing road projects in District Dir and submit a detailed report to this effect.

He termed the Peshawar to D.I Khan Motorway Project as of vital importance for the development of southern districts and said that all available options would be utilized for the implementation of this mega project.

He also directed the officials of Agriculture and Livestock Department to complete all the arrangements for commencement of classes in Livestock University Swat by September this year.

He directed the senior member board of revenue to initiate homework to give status of districts to Tehsil Wari and Tehsil Alai.

The chief minister further directed all the administrative secretaries to ensure completion of all ongoing projects within the stipulated timelines further directing them to start the process for recruitment of staff and procurement of equipment for the projects hospitals, schools and colleges with 75% physical progress on civil work of the projects.

He said that all administrative secretaries would have to perform as per the expectations of the government and people in order to ensure timely completion of the development projects of public welfare in the province.

“In case of the unnecessary delay in completion of development projects, the concerned administrative secretaries would be held accountable,” he concluded.