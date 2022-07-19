Govt to feed more to ‘inflation-hit’ rich babus

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has approved executive allowance for grade 17 to 22 officers working in the federal secretariat and ICT field administration.

According to Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum, theFederal government has approved grant of Executive Allowance, in line with the allowance granted by the Provincial governments with effect from July 1, 2022 to officers in BPS 17-22 at the rate of 1.5 times of the running basic pay as on 30.06.2022 and it shall remain frozen at the same level till further orders.

This allowance will be admissible to all officers posted by the Establishment Division against sanctioned posts of Section Officers, DeputySecretaries, Joint Secretaries, Senior Joint Secretaries, AdditionalSecretaries, Additional Secretaries (In-charge), Special Secretaries andSecretaries in the Federal Secretariat (Ministries/Divisions), Prime Minister’sOffice and President’s Secretariat.

In addition, this allowance will also be admissible to officers posted as Assistant Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners,Deputy Commissioner & Chief Commissioner in Islamabad Capital TerritoryField Administration.

Those officers posted on deputation shall not be entitled to draw deputation allowance as well as any other allowance or emoluments, by whatever name called, specific to their cadre or organization while those drawing Executive Allowance shall not be entitled to draw any of the existingDisparity Reduction Allowance(s), OM stated. This allowance shall be discontinued upon officers transfer/posting outside the posts identified; besides this allowance will be admissible at 50% of the specified rate during mandatory training.