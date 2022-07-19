Disadvantage of social media

The world has long turned into a global village with the advent of modern means of transport and communication. Distances have shrunk even further and the world now resides in our pockets thanks to widespread and easy internet access and expanding social media platforms.

These digital avenues help us instantly connect with anyone living anywhere in the world and provide a range of options to keep us informed and engaged. Besides, we can learn about the prevailing global trends and see where we stand compared to the other nations. Having said that, we should not turn a blind eye to the downsides of excessive social media consumption.

Research has shown that people who spend time with family and friends tend to have low chances of suffering from anxiety and depression. A survey conducted by the Royal Society for Public Health — an independent, London-based body dedicated to improving public health — shows that depression among people has shot up by 70 per cent due to uncontrolled social media usage.

Furthermore, social media has made us physically inactive and, therefore, unhealthy as we tend to spend more and more time on our screens than, say, in a park or a gym. The excessive use of mobile phones has also shortened our attention span, making focus, concentration and memorisation uphill tasks.

Moreover, globalisation has severely damaged local cultures and values, making it difficult for people to connect with their own social values. Such adverse trends call for urgent measures. It is up to the parents and the teachers to raise awareness among our children about effective social media usage.

ASAD AZIZ

KHUSHAB