Opinion

Fatal coal mines

Coal mining should not be fatal

By Editorial
0
0

Coa lmining is supposed to be a macho occupation the world over. It is supposed to have been the basis of the Industrial Revolution in Europe, and there isv a mystique attached to it. But surely it is not supposed to be fatal. The recent flooding of a mine in Jhimpir, Thatta district, Sindh after flooding by rainwater trapped 40 miners, killing eight. Not so long ago, four miners in Quetta district had been killed because of the spread of poisonous gas after an explosion.

The pity is that these are all needless deaths. More the pity, coal mining in particular has been studied and its problems and difficulties are well known. It needs not be said that a careful safety and labour inspection regime should be followed. They are already present, and implementation is supposed to be part of the conditions of granting a lease. As all minerals are supposed to be the property of the provincial governments, they are only mined after the grant of leases for this purpose. Health and safety rules exist on paper, but can be ignored for a consideration. Mining is considered a lucrative business precisely becqause mine-owners can cut corns, with the fatal results that follow.

- Advertisement -

Coal mining has a msytique of its own, but it is vlearly in need of the kind of regulation that its operators are managing to avoid by methods as black and dirty as the mineral they mine. It could bbe argued that coal mining as a path to industrialization is not going to be very helpful in the present day and age, but there is still a need. Polluting as they are, coal-powered thermal generation plants have only now been set up, making this ancient mineral still the key to the country’s industrialization.

Previous articleIslamophobia
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Islamophobia

The blasphemous remarks by the BJP leader, last month sparked worldwide controversy while reflecting the growing Islamophobia under the Modi regime. Needless to say,...
Read more
Letters

PayPal: Need of the hour

PayPal is first and foremost the entail of Pakistani freelancers. Prior to a couple of days, there had been a slant on social media...
Read more
Letters

Neuro-rehab

Traumatic brain injury is an under-recognised but significant cause of morbidity and mortality in Pakistan. The annual incidence of head injuries in Pakistan has...
Read more
Letters

Trains and solar energy

The Orange Line project was devised and executed under the ambit of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the last tenure of PML-N government, and...
Read more
Letters

Why is Quetta an amazing tourist spot

Quetta is the largest city in Balochistan with a dense population. It is a paradise with tranquillized weather and beautiful mountains. The population of...
Read more
Letters

Suicide and youth 

Suicide is the leading cause of death in young people. A major cause of suicide is mental illness, very commonly depression. People feeling suicidal are overwhelmed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Trains and solar energy

The Orange Line project was devised and executed under the ambit of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the last tenure of PML-N government, and...

ECP takes notice of election code violation by Sindh police

Punjab set to purge Rajanpur Kacha area of criminals

Matters sorted: Farooq Sattar to return to MQM-P fold after Eid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.