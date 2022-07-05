NATIONAL

IHC serves notices in plea against amendments in NAB law

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents, including the Ministry of Law and Justice and Cabinet Division in a petition challenging the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Barrister Shoaib Shaheen.

The petitioner’s counsel Hamid Khan said the plea had been moved under Article 199 of the Constitution, and prayed the court to set aside the fresh amendments in NAB law by  declaring them illegal.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till August 16.

Previous articleFive deer hunter caught-red handed by locals in Tharparkar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Five deer hunter caught-red handed by locals in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Locals on Tuesday caught five deer hunters from the forest near Mithi in Sindh’s Tharparkar district. Despite a ban on the hunting of rare...
Read more
NATIONAL

China ready to assist Pakistan in diagnosis, treatment of hepatic cystic echinococcosis

BEIJING: China has expressed readiness to help Pakistan in diagnosis and treatment of Hepatic Cystic Echinococcosis (HCE). "We are willing to assist Pakistan in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pro-poor initiatives like free electricity to continue: CM Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that provision of free electricity, after free medicines and subsidised flour, is another pro-poor initiative...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s sesame seed export to China up around 48 percent in Jan-May 2022

BEIJING:Pakistan's sesame seed export to China surged to $50.32 million in the first five months of the current year 2022, showing a growth...
Read more
NATIONAL

China to further strengthen economic, trade, investment cooperation with Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING: China is ready to further strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial results and common development, Chinese Foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

CIA foils terror bid in Gwadar

QUETTA: The CIA Police Gwadar on Tuesday thwarted a terror bid and recovered huge cache of arms including rocket launchers and RPG. SSP Gwadar Tariq...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China ready to assist Pakistan in diagnosis, treatment of hepatic cystic...

BEIJING: China has expressed readiness to help Pakistan in diagnosis and treatment of Hepatic Cystic Echinococcosis (HCE). "We are willing to assist Pakistan in...

Shehroz youngest climber to summit Nanga Parbat

Pro-poor initiatives like free electricity to continue: CM Hamza

Humna, Yashal shine in Egyptian Amateur Open 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.