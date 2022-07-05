IHC serves notices in plea against amendments in NAB law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents, including the Ministry of Law and Justice and Cabinet Division in a petition challenging the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Barrister Shoaib Shaheen.

The petitioner’s counsel Hamid Khan said the plea had been moved under Article 199 of the Constitution, and prayed the court to set aside the fresh amendments in NAB law by declaring them illegal.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till August 16.