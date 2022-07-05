NATIONAL

More monsoon rains may cause urban flooding, landslides this week

By Staff Report
2CD5Y28 Karachi, Pakistan. 26th Aug, 2020. Vehicles run through floodwater in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Aug. 26, 2020. Fresh spell of heavy rains and flash floods played havoc in parts of Pakistan, killing several people and leaving hundreds of people displaced and many houses damaged, local media reported on Wednesday. Credit: Str/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains in the country during this week that may trigger landslides and flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

The monsoon currents penetrating in the country may continue during the next 24-48 hours. The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara from July 05-07 (night).

Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on July 05 (night) and July 06.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Thatta and Badin from July 05-07.

About the possible impacts, the met office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on July 05 (night) and July 6.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 86 mm, Shamsabad 56), Islamabad (Airport 81, Zero Point 75, Saidpur 61, Golra 57, Bokra 38), Chakwal 63, Joharabad 35, Murree 27, Gujarat 14, Sialkot (Airport 05, City 01). Okara 03, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Kotli 80, Rawalpindi 29, Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 03), Sindh: Mirpur Khas 56, Padidan 33, Karachi (Sir Ja Ni Town One 27, Jami tur Rashid 23, Kemari 17, Gulshan Hadid 16, DHA Phase II 14, North Karachi 13, Quaidabad 12, Orangi Town, Saadi Town 08, Faisal Base, Masroor Base 16 , Nazimabad, Airport 06, Jinnah Terminal 04, University Road 01), Sukkur 23, Tando Jam 20, Padidan 19, Rohri 11, Hyderabad 08, Thatta 07, Pattan 05, Dadu 02, Sakrand, Khairpur 01,Balochistan: Gwadar 58, Pasni 38, Lasbela 35, Jiwani 34, Kalat 12, Lasbela 11, Ormara, Turbat 09, Quetta (Samungli 09, City 08), Pishin 10, Ormara 07, Khuzdar 01 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 20, Dir 13, Balakot 09. Kakul 08, Parachinar 02, Kalam 03 and Saidu Sharif 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Bhakkar, Sibbi 44 C, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Sahiwal 43 C.

Staff Report

