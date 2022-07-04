Imran’s regime change mantra ‘biggest drama’ of history: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday denounced that former prime minister Imran Khan staged “the biggest drama in the history of Pakistan under the name of foreign conspiracy”.

She lashed out at former prime minister Imran Khan for what she called “ignoring Punjab”.

“Unfortunately, Pakistani politics met a person who is the biggest liar, chaos-maker and imposter. He used to say to people that we are US slaves. He kept people busy with his conspiracy claims. This is the biggest drama in Pakistan’s history,” she said while addressing an election rally in PP-170 Lahore.

Maryam said that Imran Khan had been maligning US diplomat Donald Lu in his speeches. However, she added, that two days ago, a PTI representative went to Lu who apologised to him and sought forgiveness from the US official.

She said that Imran used to call people traitors and even called former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a traitor as well but even today he could not prove anything. “Now a video has surfaced in which Bushra Bibi [Imran Khan’s wife] can be heard instructing to make traitor trends,” she added.

“I am thankful that she [Bushra Bibi] did not say that she say a dream and got a basharat to run traitor trends,” Maryam said sarcastically.

Hitting out at the ousted premier for using a “religion card”, the PML-N leader said that because of his irresponsible behaviour, people got shot.

Maryam said that the biggest scandals in Pakistan’s history surfaced during the PTI tenure. “LNG scandal, Bushra Bibi involvement, sugar scandal you name it… all these scandals came during Imran Khan’s government.”

She said that Aun Chaudhry, Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen all were part of the PTI but they distanced themselves because of the corruption. “All left with their hands on their ears, saying they had never seen such a liar. They tell stories of corruption.”

She said that those who left Nawaz Sharif never said he was involved in corruption despite having political differences but they admit the honesty of the three-time premier.

“Fitna [mischief] Khan has his eyes on Punjab now. He sees Punjab as a snake on his chest. The people of Punjab know that Imran Khan is the enemy of the progress of Punjab. You [Imran Khan] came into power with “support” in 2018 but now your politics is finished not only in Punjab but entire Pakistan,” she added.

The PML-N VC further said that Imran Khan and his gang which included Bushra Bibi, Farah Khan and others plundered the resources of Punjab. “Punjab was like an orphan during the PTI tenure. But now lion is back and Punjab will progress as it used to in the past.”

Crediting Nawaz Sharif for conceiving the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Maryam said that Imran Khan too created a mega project, naming it GPEC (Gogi-Pinki Economic Corridor).

“Under this project, money from Punjab used to flow into Bani Gala,” she claimed.