SECP chairman meets Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: SECP Chairman Aamir Khan on Monday called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

He apprised the finance minister of SECP’s recent reforms in digitization, improving ease of doing business, expanding financial inclusion, and increasing transparency.

Khan shared that the SECP has completely digitalized the incorporation process and has also established a state-of-the-art business centre to quickly resolve issues in company incorporations.

He also expressed delight in SECP’s successful establishment of independent supervision and adjudication departments that has not only streamlined the commission’s internal operations but have also markedly increased transparency in its enforcement processes.

SECP has also hired experts in legal and enforcement fields and has also introduced frameworks for new products and services, including the issuance of convertible debt securities and regulations for asses-backed securitization. A concept note on further issues of shares and another for P2P lending has also been issued, SECP Chairman apprised the finance minister.

Other measures and issues related to capital markets, non-banking financial sector, digital lending and insurance sectors were also discussed during the meeting.