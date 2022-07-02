NATIONAL

Divisions in PML-N ranks emerges amid rumours of Dar replacing Miftah

By Staff Report

— Khawaja Asif, Abbasi come out in support of ‘under fire’ Miftah Ismail

— Miftah says he was ‘humbled’ by support from cabinet colleagues

ISLAMABAD: Amid rumours of return of Nawaz Sharif’s economic wizard Ishaq Dar, divisions have deepened within the ranks of the ruling PML-N as senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday came out in support of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail after the finance minister hinted that he was facing criticism within the party ranks.

The finance minister is under pressure since the government announced multiple hikes in petroleum products and the delay in the revival of the International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

Along with this, the news of senior leader Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan has also added fuel to the fire as many believe that Miftah may be shown the door and asked to hand over the reins of the finance ministry to senator-elect.

The possible changeover, just a few months after the coalition government took office, has left economists and commentators concerned over its possible impact on the economy and the ongoing talks with the IMF.

Earlier, the finance minister said that he was “not supposed to” appear on national television the night before to announce a hike in the prices of petroleum products but he did so after being asked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

His comments came after a clip of his appearance on a television show was shared on social media.

However, the defence minister appreciated his colleague for executing his duties “under difficult circumstances” and called him one of the “hardest working” member of PM Shehbaz’s team.

“FM Miftah is among the hardest working members of PM’s team, accessible to all stakeholders. He is performing very well under difficult circumstances, with immense criticism from vested interests — including, and unfortunately, from within PML-N. Time to show solidarity with Miftah,” tweeted the defence minister.

Miftah responded Khawaja with gratitude for the ‘gracious and kind’ support.
“Khawaja sahib I am grateful for your kind and gracious tweet. This will help me perform my job with greater vigour. Thank you sir,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. 

Hours after Asif’s tweet, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also came out in Miftah’s support.

“Miftah Ismail’s knowledge of economics and the Pakistan economy is without parallel in Pakistan politics today. He is one of the most effective members of PM’s cabinet,” said the former prime minister.

The PML-N leader said that the finance minister “played a crucial role in saving Pakistan from default and in implementing PML-N’s economic reform agenda”.

Miftah promptly responded with thanks.

“Sir thank you for your tweet and support. I am humbled by it and InshaAllah will continue to perform to the best of my abilities,” he wrote in response to Abbasi’s tweet.
