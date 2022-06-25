NATIONAL

PN history studded with glorious traditions of valour: COAS

By News Desk

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed the participants of 51st PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWA), Lahore.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Navy War College, the Army Chief was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada Monument to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan.

While addressing the participants, General Qamar Javed Bajwa dilated on geostrategic environment, national security challenges and response measures. The COAS exalted the role of armed forces in tackling the national security challenges proficiently. The COAS underscored that Pakistan Navy’s history is studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices. He emphasized that Pakistan Navy is a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciated the quality training imparted by the Pakistan Navy War College to the officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries.

TWO TERRORISTS KILLED

Fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District here on Friday.

According to an ISPR release, during the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR release added the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

 

Previous articlePakistan warns of grave situation in Afghanistan if humanitarian crisis not addressed
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM unveils ‘super tax’ on LSMs to rein in unbridled inflation

Assures economic conditions, confidence in economy will improve ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced the levy of a 10 percent “super tax”...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM paying special attention to Balochistan’s development: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was paying special attention on Balochistan's development which was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi Safe City Project’s cost reduced by 22 bln

The Karachi Safe City Project had been officially initiated on Friday in a graceful ceremony held at Sindh Police Security & Emergency Services Division...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan also facing severe climate challenges: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Pakistan like other countries of the world is facing severe climate challenges as water scarcity in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish ambassador pays farewell call on Interior Minister

Outgoing Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdogul paid a farewell call on Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan here on Friday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s handling of Covid-19 an important lesson for world: CASS

Centre for Aerospace and Strategic Studies (CASS) Director of Economic Affairs and National Development Dr Usman W Chohan on Friday said Pakistan’s distinct performance...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

4 killed in Russian military plane crash

MOSCOW: The death toll rose to four after an Il-76 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia's western region of Ryazan early Friday, TASS news...

Chinese neuroscientist receives 2022 L’Oreal-UNESCO

UN says Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli fire

Afghan quake survivors without food, shelter as aid trickles in

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.