PN history studded with glorious traditions of valour: COAS

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed the participants of 51st PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWA), Lahore.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Navy War College, the Army Chief was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada Monument to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan.

While addressing the participants, General Qamar Javed Bajwa dilated on geostrategic environment, national security challenges and response measures. The COAS exalted the role of armed forces in tackling the national security challenges proficiently. The COAS underscored that Pakistan Navy’s history is studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices. He emphasized that Pakistan Navy is a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciated the quality training imparted by the Pakistan Navy War College to the officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries.

TWO TERRORISTS KILLED

Fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District here on Friday.

According to an ISPR release, during the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR release added the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.