Melting glaciers

By Editor's Mail
The rising temperature of the earth is a global issue and scientists are urging that the temperature should not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. But in the northern areas of Pakistan, the temperature has increased by 5 degrees Celsius in the last year. There are more than 2500 lakes on glaciers in Gilgit Baltistan. There have been 370 lakes in the Hindu Kush Karakoram region that have erupted and flooded since the mid-19th century. Recently lakes on Shesper glaciers erupted and flooded. Hassanabad bridge collapsed due to this flood and the Karakorum highway was also closed for traffic.

To address this problem not only the government but also the people should move forward and take immediate steps. Vehicles should be shifted to solar. Government and the people collectively must promote eco-tourism for tourism. Locals use wood to meet their fuel needs. They should also be transferred to other environmentally friendly fuels such as wood fuel and its smoke is a poisonous killer for glaciers. Government must take steps to promote eco-tourism and legislation is needed.

SHERBAZ ALI

SKARDU

