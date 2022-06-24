Precautionary measures to curb Congo virus

The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued precautionary measures against Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’s (CCHF) to avoid its transmission and risk during Eid-ul-Azha. According to a news report a total of four confirmed cases have been reported so far this year— two cases each from Punjab and Sindh.

In the wake of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’s (CCHF) transmission and risk due of spread owing to the anticipated increase in human-animal interaction during Eid-ul-Azha, the National Institue of Health (NIH) Tuesday issued an advisory pertaining to the virus.

It is a remarkable step taken by the concerned authorities for public’s safety and the authorities concerned to make it sure that everyone is following the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus. It is imperative for the public to be vigilant about the situation and take necessary steps to interrupt the transmission of the Congo virus.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

TURBAT