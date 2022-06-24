Opinion

Precautionary measures to curb Congo virus

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued precautionary measures against Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’s (CCHF) to avoid its transmission and risk during Eid-ul-Azha. According to a news report a total of four confirmed cases have been reported so far this year— two cases each from Punjab and Sindh.

In the wake of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’s (CCHF) transmission and risk due of spread owing to the anticipated increase in human-animal interaction during Eid-ul-Azha, the National Institue of Health (NIH) Tuesday issued an advisory pertaining to the virus.

- Advertisement -

It is a remarkable step taken by the concerned authorities for public’s safety and the authorities concerned to make it sure that everyone is following the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus. It is imperative for the public to be vigilant about the situation and take necessary steps to interrupt the transmission of the Congo virus.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

TURBAT

Previous articleTaxing the rich
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Taxing the rich

According to reports, the coalition administration is pondering several difficult and politically difficult measures in light of the prolonged economic crisis' disproportionate impact on...
Read more
Letters

Positive turnout

The recent by-elections in Balochistan, despite some incidents of violence, portrayed a positive image of the province as far as the democratic consciousness among...
Read more
Letters

Delayed promotions

It appears that for the authorities in Sindh, low-ranking policemen exist only to serve, and not to live a normal routine life. They face...
Read more
Editorials

Statements on oath won’t do

On Wednesday PTI chief Imran Khan swore by Allah, maintaining that he never planned to bring in an army chief of his choice. He...
Read more
Editorials

GSP Plus

The arrival of a European Union monitoring team should bring home a number of truths to the country, the first of which is that...
Read more
Comment

Need Political Commandos?

Since decades the political scene in Pakistan has been dreadful. Most civilian institutions are under the control of the 'Mafias'. The positive forces of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Statements on oath won’t do

On Wednesday PTI chief Imran Khan swore by Allah, maintaining that he never planned to bring in an army chief of his choice. He...

GSP Plus

Sanaullah rules out reversal of Fata merger, army withdrawal

President directs probe into non-utilization of foreign grant for 30 years

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.