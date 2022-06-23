Condolences pour in as Asif Zardari’s mother passes away

KARACHI: Condolences started to pour in as PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, passed away in Karachi.

Family sources said that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away today.

Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief over the demise of the former president’s mother.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) & Services Chiefs also expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise and prayed that may Allah bless the departed soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, PPP leader Faryal Talpur, and others will arrive in Karachi as well. They will leave for Nawabshah via a special flight.