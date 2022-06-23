CITY

LWMC, PITB sign MoU for modern attendance system

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under the MoU, the PITB will introduce a modern system to check attendance of LWMC employees.

The MoU was signed under the chairmanship of Advisor to Punjab CM and Chairman LWMC Khawaja Ahmad Hassan.

PITB DG E-Governance Sajid Latif and LWMC CEO Raffia Haider signed the MoU.

Addressing the ceremony, LWMC Chairman Khawaja Hassan said that Android based system will be introduced along with field attendance of workers, employee management, online transfer posting and other features, adding that this project will be implemented in a month.

He informed that attendance and location check of workers in the field will be made possible through the Android-based system. He said that the best use of technology in line with modern requirements would make the LWMC working more stable.

