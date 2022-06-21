Opinion

Miftah Ismail and IMF

PML-N getting isolated

By Editorial
0
0

Only two weeks back a confident Miftah Ismael told the Pre-Budget Business Conference, “We talked to them and we are very, very confident that we will soon have an agreement with the IMF”. Now, a week before the passage of the budget the government is nowhere close to a staff-level agreement for revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). We are told that the IMF staff still has reservations over Rs9.5 trillion expenditures projected by the authorities for the next fiscal year and the revenue measures in the budget are also insufficient to deliver the slightly over Rs7tr target. Four days back the Finance Minister and his Deputy called on the US ambassador to seek his government’s support for revival of the Facility. A yet to be confirmed newspaper report from Washington says US has agreed to help Pakistan negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Did the government fail to pay attention to the IMF demands on account of over confidence? Was the government carried away by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s apparently successful US visit and the US welcoming the ongoing IMF deliberations with Pakistan? Was the failure due to an attempt to simultaneously appease both the IMF and the electorate? Whatever the reason Pakistan’s economic problems continue piling up in the absence of the revival of the EFF. The inflation continues to rise while the dollar has reached new high to soar past Rs210 in interbank trade.

- Advertisement -

Inflation has provided Imran Khan an additional stick to beat the government with. In his Sunday night address IK warned people that spiraling inflation can turn Pakistan into next Sri Lanka. He asked them to take to the streets against inflation for their own good. Miftah Ismail has promised to control inflation in two to three months which is easier said than done.

PML-N led government’s failure to bring round the economy is leading some of its allies to gradually distance themselves from the alliance’s leading party. PPP’s Information Secretary Faisal Kundi says his party plays only an advisory role in the ruling alliance while decisions are the prerogative of the Prime Minister who leads the PML-N. Similarly Asif Ali Zardari has promised that if he got a chance to return to power, he will turn around Pakistan 110 degrees. Unless the Shehbaz government is able to deliver the PML-N will be isolated and made sole target of attacks.

Previous articleFloods on the horizon
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Floods on the horizon

Crises never end on the weather front. We might be seeing a short respite from the blistering heat on account of the rains, but...
Read more
Comment

Petrol prices and the Punjab budget

CITY NOTES You know, if you really put your mind to it, you can stop the inevitable from happening. The English have a story about...
Read more
Letters

The importance of content

The recent release in Pakistan of Hollywood film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has sparked outrage among celebrities, netizens and Pakistani audiences...
Read more
Letters

World Sauntering Day

In Pakistan, religious days are observed regularly along with different inter-national, national and regional days. However, before coming to Australia for studies, I never...
Read more
Letters

Sindh needs water

Sindh is facing a water crisis. Experts have warned that it may run out of water completely if not taken into action immediately. Due...
Read more
Letters

Real-life marketing

One day, when we were having a class of marketing, our teacher asked, “what is marketing?” Everybody tried to give an answer in their...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Corruption does not affect Pakistan’s economic development: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said corruption was not the primary reason holding back Pakistan's economic development, claiming that there were examples of...

Pakistan needs to brace for heavy monsoons: MoCC

Sri Lankan top official debunks ‘Chinese Debt Trap’ propaganda

Pakistan witnesses surge in Covid-19 cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.