FATF praised work, political will of PTI govt: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) repeatedly praised work and the political will demonstrated by the PTI government during its four-day Plenary Session held in Berlin.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government had not only averted blacklisting but also completed 32 out of 34 action items. “We submitted compliance report on remaining two items in April based on which FATF now declared Pakistan’s action plan as completed.”

Earlier in the day, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) acknowledged that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans”, saying that the watchdog will now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation of the measures.

The former prime minister detailed: “I constituted a FATF Coordination Committee headed by key minister Hammad Azhar. The committee had representation from all government departments and security agencies relevant to our FATF action plan. The officers worked day and night in the first instance to avoid blacklisting.”

“I am confident that prerequisite onsite visit of FATF team to confirm completed work on our action plan will pass successfully too,” said Khan.

“Pakistan was nominated for greylisting by FATF in Feb 2018 and had to complete the most challenging action plan ever given to any jurisdiction. When my government took over, we faced the dire prospect of Blacklisting by that body. Our past compliance history with FATF was also not favourable.”

He praised the special efforts of PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar, members of his FATF coordination committee and officers who worked on the task performed exceptionally well. He added, “The whole country is proud of you.”

It is important to mention here that Pakistan has not been formally removed from the FATF’s grey list.

SUDDEN DEATHS OF WITNESSES, INVESTIGATORS

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday shared details of the sudden deaths of witnesses and investigators part of cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister shared names of the witnesses and investigators and the case they are part of against the Sharif family.

He termed it an attempt by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his associates ‘brought in through US regime change conspiracy’ to use mafia tactics to save their corruption and money laundering.

Imran Khan said that questions would arise over the sudden deaths of witnesses and investigators.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the current rulers are playing political games just to get NRO-II.

Imran Khan, while addressing PTI workers in Islamabad, urged that it is necessary to end the rulership of the thieves in the country at the earliest. He asked PTI workers to complete preparations before his next announcement against the incumbent government.

Regarding the corruption cases against the current rulers, Imran Khan said that those who were investigating the cases against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons have died in mysterious circumstances. He said that the cases will be dissolved by ending the powers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I am telling you from the first day, the political game is being played for NRO-II.”