By-Poll violence: TLP chief, Kamal booked under terror charges

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Friday registered as many four cases against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi along with hundreds of their party activists under murder and terror charges.

The police registered the cases for violent clashes between the workers of both the political parties during NA-240 by-elections. One person was killed and 10 others sustained injuries in the violence erupted during the NA-240 by-election.

The PSP had accused TLP workers of firing at its party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal during a media talk, adding that the party’s central leaders were also injured.

According to police, the party heads had been nominated in the FIRs for causing violence during the by-poll on Thursday. They said two of the cases were registered on complaints of presiding officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan while the remaining two were filed on behalf of the state at Landhi and Korangi police stations.

“Police have detained 258 suspects including some security guards present during the violence,” a spokesperson of the Karachi police said.

Landhi police have registered a case on terror charges against the PSP and TLP chiefs and others over the killing of a 65-year-old man identified as Saifuddin.

He said the firing triggered panic and chaos in the area. “In the meantime, the PSP workers led by Mustafa Kamal also resorted to firing, causing injuries to some persons standing nearby who were later shifted to different hospitals.”

Landhi police also registered another FIR on the complaint of ECP’s presiding officer, Shahid Ali, against the PSP chief and over 50 people on terror and other charges.

The FIR said around 50 to 60 workers led by Kamal arrived at the polling station in Landhi no. 6 and roughed up the election staff and subjected him to verbal abuse.

 

News Desk

