Punjab faces complete political anarchy, says Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has lashed out at Punjab government led by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, saying that there is complete political anarchy in ‘Pakistan’s most populous province’.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “Ever since Imported Crime Minister’s corrupt son [Hamza Shehbaz] illegally grabbed power in Punjab [through] a farcical election there is complete political anarchy in Pakistan’s most populous province.”

“People suffering, farmers crops under threat, no governance in sight just a criminal mafia running riot,” Imran Khan said, while referring to Punjab.

In another tweet, the PTI chief said: “Police [and] local administration have become complicit with this mafia [and] had unleashed a reign of terror on peaceful PTI workers, leaders and their families.”

“Now they feel they [are] not answerable before the people’s elected [leadership]. We cannot allow such anarchy [and] criminal rule to prevail,” the former premier added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first session of the Punjab Assembly after the election of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was once again postponed as deadlock persisted between the provincial government and the opposition.