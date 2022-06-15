NATIONAL

Punjab govt slashes PA speaker’s powers

By News Desk

Punjab government has slashed powers of Speaker of provincial assembly through an ordinance.

According to the ordinance issued by Governor Balighur Rehman, whenever Punjab Assembly session is prorogued, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department shall issue notifications regarding summoning or prorogation of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

The ordinance adds that Punjab Assembly is not in session and the governor
is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take
immediate action.

Earlier, Governor Balighur Rehman prorogued the 40th assembly session on
Tuesday, summoning 41st session at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday, but the
Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has refused to accept the
governor’s decision.

Instead of going with the session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Elahi adjourned the
assembly session and now two separate sessions of the provincial assembly
could be held.

