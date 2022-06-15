Govt working tirelessly to provide relief to masses: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the government is working tirelessly to provide relief to the people.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Information Minister said the past government of PTI was never interested in development but only looted the country, laundered money and illegally grabbed money of welfare trusts.

She said the last PTI government broke all records of corruption and did not complete development projects started before 2018 during the tenure of PML-N government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the present government is trying to complete the incomplete development projects to bring economic stability in the country.

She said the government is committed to clear the mess created by PTI and will steer the country on the path of progress and development.

She said if there was any foreign conspiracy, PTI Chairman Imran Khan should have presented evidence before the national security committee. She said Imran Khan keeps on changing narratives and when one narrative fails, he puts forth another.