‘No enmity or animosity’: Nawaz urges govt to facilitate Musharraf’s return

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday urged his party-led government to facilitate former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s return to the country.

“I have no personal enmity or animosity towards Pervez Musharraf,” Nawaz said in a Twitter post.

He further said, “I don’t want anyone else to suffer the traumas I have to endure for my loved ones.”

The PML-N top leader went on to say, “I pray to Almighty Allah for his health. If he wants to return to Pakistan, the government should facilitate him.”

The statement came hours after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the top military leadership’s stance was to bring the ailing former president, who has been living in Dubai since 2106, back to Pakistan in view of his critical medical condition.

Speaking to a local TV channel today, the chief military spokesperson had said that the family of the ex-president had been approached and added that the final decision on his return will be taken by his family and doctors.