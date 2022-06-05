World

Three dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: A police officer monitors activity near a residence while responding to a shooting on August 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At least six police officers were reportedly wounded in an hours-long standoff with a gunman that prompted a massive law enforcement response in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA: Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia’s most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia, largest city in Pennsylvania state of the United States, when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet (9 meters) away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

Pace said police were asking business owners to review video from surveillance cameras.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area. South Street is known for its entertainment venues and nightlife with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses.

The Associated Press

Pakistan Today
